ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk Sells Billions of Dollars in Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter Purchase

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qskt0_0fNcdUES00

Elon Musk needs to come up with $21 billion in cash in order to complete his purchase of Twitter (the rest of the $44 billion deal is being financed with debt and a margin loan).

So on Thursday, Musk sold some of his stock in Tesla. A lot of it.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

According to forms filed with the SEC Thursday evening and Friday morning, Musk sold billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock this week. Musk filed 8 forms with the SEC, totaling around $8.4 billion in sales, per a rough estimate. The sales began April 26, the day after Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter was announced .

Musk responded to another user on Twitter after the sales were disclosed, tweeting “No further TSLA sales planned after today.”

Now, it is possible that the sale of Tesla stock was unrelated to his purchase of Twitter, but with Musk needing to come up with cash ahead of the close under the terms of his financing agreement , it is reasonable to assume that at least some of the money earned from the sales will be going toward the social media company.

Assuming Musk closes the deal to buy Twitter, his plans for the service remain opaque. He told a conference that he wants it to be a haven for free speech, but also “maximally trusted” by all parts of society.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, so it is just really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law,” he said.

Updated 7 AM with additional stock sales.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"Elon Musk...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

How Much Is MGM’s Movie and TV Library Worth? Amazon Discloses New Details

How much is an iconic film and TV library that includes James Bond, Rocky and Creed, The Silence of the Lambs, Thelma and Louise, Survivor and The Handmaid’s Tale really worth? According to Amazon, those 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes are worth about $3.4 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Sells Billions of Dollars in Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter PurchaseAmazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing "Cost Efficiencies"Amazon Unveils Massive India Slate of 40 Films and Series That is what the tech giant values MGM’s library of films and TV shows at, according to a footnote in the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter CEO: Password Sharing “Diminishes the Value of Content for Everybody”

Password sharing, which streaming giant Netflix is looking to crack down on, is hurting the value of content across the media industry, Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of cable operator Charter Communications, said on Friday. “We knew it is a problem,” the executive said on the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call. “It is not just a problem for the company that is not controlling their passwords, but it is a problem for everybody in the industry, because all that content that is used without anybody paying for it affects the supply and demand of all content.” He added that, as a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tesla Stock Ahead#Mgm#First Earnings Report#Elon Musk Takeover#Sec#Tsla
CNBC

Donald Trump says he won't return to Twitter if Elon Musk reverses ban

Donald Trump said Monday he wouldn't return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reversed the former president's ban. "I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won't be going back on Twitter," the former president told CNBC's Joe Kernen. Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy