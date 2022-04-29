Sauce Gardner: 'When I think about the Jets, I think about Darrelle Revis'

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, considered one of the most talented overall players in the 2022 NFL Draft, comes to the Jets with plenty of hype after being taken fourth overall on Thursday night.

He will also come in with expectations based on previous draft history, particularly at the cornerback position.

Fifteen years ago, Gang Green took Darrelle Revis with the 14 th overall pick, and the Pittsburgh product turned out to be one of the biggest draft home runs in franchise history.

As fate would have it, Gardner was watching Revis highlights the night before the draft.

“When I think about the Jets, I think about Darrelle Revis,” Gardner said. “He used to be one of my favorite cornerbacks in the league. I still watch him to this day.

“Man, he was a great player. Phenomenal. I was just watching him versus Calvin Johnson. He was one of the guys who was able to shut him down. I was just watching him last night, and now I’m a New York Jet. It just makes sense.”

In Revis’ prime, the Jets boasted a top-notch defense and secondary. Now, Gardner will be tasked with improving a Gang Green defense that ranked dead last in yards and points allowed last season, coming off a collegiate career in Cincinnati in which he never allowed a touchdown as the primary defender.

Despite New York’s defensive troubles last year, Gardner ended up where he wanted to be, and hopes to replicate history of previous Jets success with drafting cornerbacks.

“I knew they were interested and I knew they were the place I wanted to be,” Gardner said.

“It sounds so crazy…it felt great. Getting that phone call and seeing the New York Jets pop up, that made my heart drop. Hearing my name called, that was a surreal feeling. I’m blessed.”

