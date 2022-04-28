ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis: Georgia DL Travon Walker selected No. 1 overall by Jags

By Zachary Huber
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars swung for the fences with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker with the first overall pick on Thursday in this year’s draft in Las Vegas.

The Jaguars opted for Walker who has a much higher ceiling than Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. However, Hutchinson was regarded as the safer pick and more Week 1 ready than Walker.

Many have argued that the Jags should take Hutchinson, who has fewer question marks about his abilities because of their struggles in the draft. Three out of their last seven first-round picks in the last five years are no longer on the roster. The jury is still out on former 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson, who still struggled mightily in his first two seasons.

Walker’s numbers weren’t as strong as Hutchinson’s. He recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. But Walker was a part of a ferocious Bulldogs’ defense last season that will have multiple players hear their names called Thursday.

Jacksonville also could’ve made another investment in the development of Trevor Lawrence if it chose to select North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama tackle Evan Neal. Lawrence is entering his second year and the success of the franchise hinges on his progress. Ekwonu and Neal would’ve been solid candidates to start at right tackle or left guard this season.

His testing numbers at the NFL scouting combine were mind-blowing, and that helped propel him to become the first overall pick. Most of his numbers ranked near the top compared to every other defensive end that has competed at the combine.

Jacksonville also finally landed another talented defensive lineman to pair with defensive end Josh Allen who just had his fifth-year team option picked up. If Walker can live up to his lofty expectations, the Jaguars will have a fearsome pass-rushing duo for years to come.

