Former KNX Hero is leading the way with a new scholarship for students, and a 5K!

For this week's KNX Heroes, we are visiting with an old friend. Army vet, fitness trainer, and former KNX Hero, Matt Olsen.

Matt is the founder of the non-profit Move Through Motivation - he's fought on the front lines and has won the battle against cancer. He's now a mover and shaker in the Inland Empire, working on getting people to move along with him.

His next move? A special 5K walk-run coming up next week in Eastvale to support kids by providing scholarship money. Participants run or walk to raise money, and the students write an essay to apply.

KNX Hero Matt Olsen of Move Through Motivation Photo credit Move Through Motivation

"This event is designed to raise funds and awareness for our Scholarship but also ensure that year after year students will get the opportunity to apply. What better way to support our local community than through our youth!" says the MTM Scholarship description.

In addition to money, Matt says the students who win the scholarships will also get mentorship with community members, business owners, and other local leaders.

MTM Scholarship 5K Walk/Run

When

Saturday, May 7, 2022

7:30 AM 10:00 AM

Where

Eastvale Community Park 12750 Citrus St, Eastvale, CA 92880 (map)

Registration

Individual - $40 *Includes 5K T-Shirt and Race Bib on day of event

Get your friends and family together to raise money and support a great cause by registering here .

