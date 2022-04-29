ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

By Amy Larson, Nexstar Media Wire
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. ( KRON ) — A high school teacher in Marin County, California, was arrested Wednesday – after police say she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Terra Linda High School teacher Teagen Leonhart, 46, of San Anselmo, was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.

The incident began at 11:51 a.m. when a school administrator called police to report that a teacher on campus was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

San Rafael Police Department Lt. Dan Fink said, “A school employee alerted a school administrator that they believed a teacher was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The administrator went to the classroom where the teacher, Teagen Leonhart, was teaching. The administrator saw that Leonhart showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.”

“The school immediately notified SRPD of the situation,” Fink said.

A police officer arrived at the school and questioned Leonhart, who Fink said initially denied consuming any alcohol.

“She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle). When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning,” Fink said.

The SRPD officer, who is certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, determined that Leonhart was under the influence of alcohol, a prescription drug, and cannabis, according to Fink.

Police say the investigation revealed Leonhart had taught classes all morning and was responsible for the safety of 53 kids during her workday.

“It was the opinion of the DRE officer that due to her intoxication level, Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom,” Fink said.

The teacher was arrested and transported to jail.

On Thursday afternoon principal Katy Dunlap wrote in an email to KRON4, “Terra Linda High School does not comment on personnel matters. The safety and well-being of our students are my highest priority. Ms. Leonhart is currently on paid administrative leave.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

