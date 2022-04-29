ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clydesdales return to Busch Stadium on Friday

By Tom Ackerman
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- One lap on Opening Day wasn't enough.

For the second time in a month, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make a trip around the Busch Stadium warning track before a Cardinals game: Friday, April 29 before the Cardinals host the Diamondbacks at 7:15 PM CT.

The Clydesdales will emerge from the right field wagon gate (weather permitting, of course) at 6:28.

And this time, we're told, it will be not one... but two laps for the world-famous team of horses.

The appearance is to celebrate the launch of the National Recycling League, Anheuser-Busch’s new multi-sports league coalition on a mission to eliminate beer packaging waste on game day .

Anheuser-Busch is partnering with teams from MLB – including the Cardinals - among other league partners, to help improve recycling rates in sports stadiums across the country.  To maximize the program’s impact, A-B is calling on Cardinals fans to recycle their bottles and cans at games through the end of May for a chance to get a round of beer, on Anheuser-Busch.

Fans can go to mycooler.com/recyclelikeachampion to learn more.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch is creating packaging that is made of majority recycled content -- or returnable by 2025 -- which will make recycling A-B products efficient on game day.

You’ll want to be in your seats by 6:25 to see the hitch take the field on Friday.

