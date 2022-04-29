ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lake Nona wins FHSAA boys state tennis championship in dramatic fashion

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Lake Nona sophomore Kartik Mandla celebrates a point on a day where every shot counted in the Lions' suspenseful victory against Miami Palmetto in the FHSAA Class 4A state tennis tournament at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Lake Nona High School’s boys tennis team pulled out an epic 4-2 win against favored Miami Palmetto to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

Six of the seven matches between loaded teams went to 10-point “super tiebreakers” at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs in what had to be the closest final in FHSAA tournament history. After nearly five-and-a-half hours of play, Palmetto was only a few points away from the championship itself before Lake Nona sophomore Kartik Mandla ended the drama by winning the tiebreaker 10-3 in his No. 2 singles match against Alessandro Munoz.

Mandla lost the first set 6-4 but rallied to win the second 6-2 to get to the tiebreaker.

“It couldn’t have been a better story today,” Mandla said. “This was our goal from Day One. Dream come true.”

Lake Nona’s senior No. 3, Diego Martinez, had to overcome leg cramps to gut a 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 win. Late in the match he cramped up, crumbled to the hard court and bloodied his right hand.

“I just gave everything I had left. I didn’t worry about my injuries,” Martinez said.

Nona’s senior No. 1, Harrison Michalowski, also won his tiebreaker 10-8 after teaming with Martinez to win a No. 1 doubles tiebreaker by the same count.

Michalowski and Martinez were ninth-grade starters on the Lions team that lost the 2019 state final to Palmetto, a state title team six times.

“Honestly, this could have gone either way,” Michalowski said afterward. “Coming back to the state tournament as a senior and facing [Palmetto] again and winning the championship this time, it’s just surreal.”

Cristian Ricupero, a junior playing No. 5, also was locked in a match tiebreaker vs. Palmetto’s Adriano Guarino that was not completed after Madla’s victory ended the suspense.

The only match that did not go past two sets was close, as Palmetto’s Matteo Sama topped Lions ninth-grader Shay Gupta 7-5, 7-6 with a 7-3 tiebreaker deciding the second set in No. 4 singles.

“These guys are a family,” said Lake Nona coach Tom Beard. “That’s what allowed them to push through and win it all.”

The wrapped up a season that saw the Lions run away with their district tournament title and finish 23-0 in dual matches. The defeated Naples Gulf Coast 4-1 in a Thursday morning semifinal.

The Lions are the first Orlando area public school to win a boys tennis title since Lake Mary in 1996 and the first Orange County public school title team since old Orlando High won in 1935.

Beard was a basketball coach for 18 years, including an assistant role for Winter Park’s back-to-back state championship teams led by current NBA guard Austin Rivers. He shifted to coaching Lake Nona tennis seven years ago but left the position for a year following a 2020 season that was halted by COVID-19 with no champions crowned. He was talked back into the job and was cheerfully doused with a Gatorade cooler filled with ice as his thank you for leading the Lions to the top.

Lake Nona has won three FHSAA team titles — all in span of two school years. Its girls water polo team won its second consecutive championship last weekend.

Lake Nona 4, Miami Palmetto 2

Singles

1: Harrison Michalowski (LN) def. Sebastian Munoz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-8.

2: Kartik Mandla (LN) def. Alessandro Munoz 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

3: Diego Martinez (LN) def. Cason Campbell 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

4: Matteo Sama (MP) def. Shay Gupta 7-5, 7-6 (3).

5: not completed.

Doubles

1: Michalowski/ Mandla (LN) def. Munoz/Munoz 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

2: Cason Campbell/Sama (MP def. Martinez/Gupta (LN) 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Mr. Basketball award

The Florida Dairy Farmers will present Lake Highland Prep senior Brice Sensabaugh with his Mr. Basketball trophy during a ceremony at the Orlando school on Friday.

The ceremony is set for 12:10 p.m. as part of a school assembly in the LHP auditorium.

Also recognized will be Highlanders girls basketball coach Al Honor, who was selected as Florida Dairy Farmers coach of the year following a state championship season; and Nyla Harris, who was voted Class 4A player of the year.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

