Sunflowers for Ukraine: Allegan art event to benefit relief fund

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The community of Allegan will rally together Saturday night to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Sunflowers for Ukraine is an art-inspired benefit that will bring together the works of more than 36 artists.

Paulette Carr, an organizer and owner of Brave Art Studios and Gallery , said using the national flower of Ukraine for the artwork is the perfect symbol of support.

“When the sun is out they track the sun across the sky. If the sun is not out, they turn toward each other for energy and I’m thinking that is so indicative of what the people of Ukraine are doing,” Carr said.

More than 125 pieces will be available for purchase, which includes the art entered in a silent auction.

The city of Allegan is providing Griswold Auditorium as a venue. The event will feature live music, a cash bar and a food truck.

Proceeds will be donated to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund through the nonprofit GlobalGiving .

Artist Krista Arendsen is providing four sunflower pieces to the fundraiser.

“It’s so far away but we all hold something in our hand or in our pocket that we can say, ‘I can do this.’ If you’re not an artist you can come to the event. The musicians come and contribute their music,” Ardensen said.

Ardensen says it was an easy decision to get involved with the refugee benefit.

“It’s hard for us to really relate what is actually happening. What their life is like from day to day,” Ardensen said. “It’s like we are here in comfort. We need to do something to help support.”

The organizers say they are grateful for all the support.

“Me as an individual, I can only do so much, but together with all these other artists in our community we can do so much more,” Ardensen said.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 30. More information about the fundraiser can be found on the Sunflowers for Ukraine Facebook Page .

