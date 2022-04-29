ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sexually explicit videos made at Michigan high school

By Anna Skog, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWHXm_0fNcabdi00

PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A Michigan school system is warning parents about sexually explicit videos and photos of students that were produced at its high school.

The letter from Pennfield Schools said that school administration found out about “two incidents involving the creation and distribution of inappropriate videos and pictures at the high school” that include nudity and students involved in sexual acts. The photos and videos were then shared among students in the school over social media and “other electronic means,” the letter said.

RECALL: Gorton’s fish sandwich fillets may contain bone fragments

Because the students involved are minors, the photos and videos are considered child pornography. Citing the Michigan Penal Code, the letter states, “possession, distribution, and creation of child pornography is a felony and a federal crime and can carry a jail sentence of up to 20 years in prison.”

The district is reminding parents of middle, high school or any students with access to social media to have conversations with their children about the media. If their kids are in possession of the photos or videos, parents are advised to have their children permanently delete them.

If the students have sent them to others, they need to reach out and let the recipients know the severity of their actions, the district recommended.

Pennfield Schools said it is working with local law enforcement, counselors, Child Protective Services and other community agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WATE

Fountain city shooting involved motorcycle gangs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been an update on the shooting that occurred Friday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, during the preliminary investigation they found that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s and shots were fired The shots resulted in the death of a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, two outlaw motorcycle gangs. The other two men, one member of the Outlaws and one member of the Pagans, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Child Pornography#School Administration#Violent Crime
WATE

Auburn rallies past Tennessee in the ninth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Auburn scored four runs in the ninth capped by a Bobby Peirce three-run home run to hand the Vols an 8-6 loss. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead when Drew Gilbert cracked a single back up the middle to score Jordan Beck. Auburn’s first baseman Sonny DiChiara was a thorn […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy