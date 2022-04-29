American Idol winner Laine Hardy arrested for allegedly spying on ex-girlfriend

Former American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been arrested after turning himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hardy is charged with one count of intercepting communications. According to the arrest warrant, a female and her roommate living in LSU's Azalea Hall found a listening device in their dorm room and reported it to LSU Police.

The woman had previously been in a relationship with Hardy.

"Hardy was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

According to the arrest warrant, police discovered secret recordings made over the course of 10 different days in February of this year.

Hardy posted on Facebook yesterday that he had learned a warrant was out for his arrest. The post reads as follows:

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Hardy, a native of French Settlement, La., was the winner of the 17th season of American Idol.