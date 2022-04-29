ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

American Idol winner Laine Hardy arrested for allegedly spying on ex-girlfriend

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gx7b_0fNcaClf00

Former American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been arrested after turning himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hardy is charged with one count of intercepting communications. According to the arrest warrant, a female and her roommate living in LSU's Azalea Hall found a listening device in their dorm room and reported it to LSU Police.

The woman had previously been in a relationship with Hardy.

"Hardy was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

According to the arrest warrant, police discovered secret recordings made over the course of 10 different days in February of this year.

Hardy posted on Facebook yesterday that he had learned a warrant was out for his arrest. The post reads as follows:

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the...

Posted by Laine Hardy on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Hardy, a native of French Settlement, La., was the winner of the 17th season of American Idol.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
City
French Settlement, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laine Hardy
AOL Corp

Megan Thee Stallion says she lied to police after alleged Tory Lanez shooting because 'I didn't want them to kill any of us'

Megan Thee Stallion is telling her side of the alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez. The "Savage" singer, 27, gave her first TV interview on the topic to CBS Mornings's Gayle King on Monday. She shared her version how the July 2020 shooting played out — after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles — and explained why she initially lied to police about what happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Lsu Police#Oral Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy