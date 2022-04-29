Saints pick Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning at 19, fill another need in 2022 draft

The Saints did their work to go a wide receiver early, and they came back at No. 19 and landed a big addition at another position of need: Trevor Penning.

The Northern Iowa OT has been a popular target for New Orleans with a large frame and athleticism that belies it.

It was a second first-round pick that was hard to outdo the splash of the first-rounder, with the Saints trading the 16, 98 and 120 picks to Washington to pick Chris Olave at No. 11.

In the end the haul does exactly what the Saints needed it to as the team looks to replace longtime LT Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. He'll be a key piece to help protect returning QB Jameis Winston, and join an offense that will look much different from 2020 with the return of Michael Thomas and Chris Olave joining to create a formidable Ohio State receiving tandem.

