Commanders trade for Colts original pick, select Jahan Dotson

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders acquired the Indianapolis Colts’ original first-round pick in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. With the Colts’ original pick at No. 16 overall, the Commanders selected WR Jahan Dotson.

This obviously doesn’t change anything for the Colts seeing as they don’t have that first-round pick because of the Carson Wentz trade. But it is interesting that pick has been traded so much.

The Colts traded that pick—before they knew what it was—to the Philadelphia Eagles in the initial Wentz deal. The Eagles traded that pick to the Saints just before the draft and then on Thursday night, the Saints traded up with the Commanders.

Dotson, a senior out of Penn State, was projected to be a fringe first-round pick. He is the fifth wide receiver off the board, but the Colts should still be in good shape at No. 42 as long as there isn’t a crazy run at the position.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Carson Wentz Is Trending After Commanders’ Latest Draft Pick

Carson Wentz isn’t the Washington Commanders’ only quarterback addition this offseason. With the first pick in the fifth round (144th overall) on Saturday, the Washington organization selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Many projected Howell as a second-round, maybe even late-first-round selection in this year’s draft. So to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

