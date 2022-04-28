Commanders trade for Colts original pick, select Jahan Dotson

The Washington Commanders acquired the Indianapolis Colts’ original first-round pick in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. With the Colts’ original pick at No. 16 overall, the Commanders selected WR Jahan Dotson.

This obviously doesn’t change anything for the Colts seeing as they don’t have that first-round pick because of the Carson Wentz trade. But it is interesting that pick has been traded so much.

The Colts traded that pick—before they knew what it was—to the Philadelphia Eagles in the initial Wentz deal. The Eagles traded that pick to the Saints just before the draft and then on Thursday night, the Saints traded up with the Commanders.

Dotson, a senior out of Penn State, was projected to be a fringe first-round pick. He is the fifth wide receiver off the board, but the Colts should still be in good shape at No. 42 as long as there isn’t a crazy run at the position.