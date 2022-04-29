ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Chimes in on Retirement Rumors

By Holly Haze
 4 days ago

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rumors have been circulating about Andrew Garfield retiring because of something he had said recently. Not so fast, people!! Originally, Andrew said, “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

Many fans took what he said as his way of stating that he plans on retiring from acting. Garfield has finally addressed what he said, “No, no, I mean, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just having a holiday.”

He added, “I’ve been working hard, and I’ve been loving the work I’ve been doing, but also, you know, I need to take a month or so. A month. A month of a break, maybe two. I’m not retiring.”

What’s your favorite movie from Andrew Garfield of all time?

