Andrew Garfield Chimes in on Retirement Rumors

Rumors have been circulating about Andrew Garfield retiring because of something he had said recently. Not so fast, people!! Originally, Andrew said, “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

Many fans took what he said as his way of stating that he plans on retiring from acting. Garfield has finally addressed what he said, “No, no, I mean, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just having a holiday.”

He added, “I’ve been working hard, and I’ve been loving the work I’ve been doing, but also, you know, I need to take a month or so. A month. A month of a break, maybe two. I’m not retiring.”

What’s your favorite movie from Andrew Garfield of all time?

