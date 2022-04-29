About 600 gallons of diesel fuel stolen in East Brunswick Twp.

NANTICOKE — Nine people were displaced, but uninjured, after a fire broke out at a double-block residence on Shea Street Sunday evening. Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal said that the American Red Cross was on their way to the scene of the fire to assist those displaced — six adults and three children, including a four-month-old infant — in finding a place to stay.

