About 600 gallons of diesel fuel stolen in East Brunswick Twp.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers with the Scranton Police Department have arrested and charged a man after he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm. On Friday, April 22 police say they came across Isom Burgess in the 300 block of Cherry Street. According to police, Burgess told them he had […]
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Felix Enrique Carrion, age 49, of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to 94 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
A Butler Twp., Luzerne County, police officer is accused of stealing $614 worth of gasoline from the township he was sworn to serve, court papers say. Joshua B. Heck, 37, of Hazleton, admitted to taking the fuel two to three times a week since last Thanksgiving, according to investigators. He...
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters held a press conference Thursday afternoon detailing a drug investigation at Keystone College and in the borough of Factoryville that netted three arrests and the seizure of approximately 25 pound of marijuana. The evidence is laid out in a conference room at the courthouse […]
CHESTER SPRINGS, PA —The Pennsylvania State Police Troop K Criminal Investigation Unit is searching for 22-year-old Jacob Sonderby. He is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. Sonderby is wanted in New Jersey for Assault and is also wanted in Pennsylvania...
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Two people are dead after a crash in Lehman township. According to State Police, James Carragher and Melissa Carragher were in the car together when the crash occurred just after 4 pm on Saturday April 23. State Police paperwork states that the vehicle had been traveling South on West Sugar […]
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man will serve time in prison for delivering drugs that resulted in death, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a release, 46-year-old Nathaniel Speaks pled guilty to drug distribution resulting in death charges. The incident took place in March of 2022 when he sold fentanyl […]
Human remains were found Saturday night in a retention pond at a property in Amity Township, police said Sunday morning. Investigators were called to the 200 block of Pine Lane after the remains were discovered, Amity Chief Jeffrey Smith said. The chief said Amity police, Berks County detectives and the...
The Berks County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man who was found dead after a two-vehicle crash in Muhlenberg Township. Jeffrey Jackson, 75, who lived in the township, was thrown from the car Thursday and died during the accident, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced...
A 75-year-old Berks County man was killed in a crash on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reports. Jeffrey Jackson, of Muhlenberg Township, was ejected from a car in the northbound lanes around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, police at the scene told the outlet. The circumstances surrounding the crash...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Troopers are reporting a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Schuylkill County. State police say the charred remains of a pit bull were discovered at a campsite in Norwegian Township, near Pottsville. Troopers believe the dog was burned alive late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Anyone...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A home under investigation for animal cruelty was the scene of a fire on Saturday. A neighbor alerted authorities about the horrible conditions of the property on Trout Run Drive months ago, and they've been investigating ever since. Officials seized nearly a hundred animals living...
NANTICOKE — Nine people were displaced, but uninjured, after a fire broke out at a double-block residence on Shea Street Sunday evening. Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal said that the American Red Cross was on their way to the scene of the fire to assist those displaced — six adults and three children, including a four-month-old infant — in finding a place to stay.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are investigating an incident that temporarily put Hanover Township High School on lockdown Friday. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the incident happened at the Hanover Area High School. Police say as a precaution officers placed the school under lockdown for the safety of the students and staff. […]
Three people are displaced and a family dog is missing after a one-story home ignited Saturday evening in Palmer Township, a municipal fire official said. The initial call for the fire was 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Swanson Street. Jim Alercia, deputy chief of the Palmer Municipal Fire Department, told lehighvalleylive.com the fire appeared to have started in the laundry area, but the cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Lehigh Township, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor said. The supervisor said the initial call came in at 1:52 p.m. Sunday for the wildfire at Lehigh Drive and Mountain Road. Air drops of water are being deployed from a helicopter, he said.
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The flea market is back at the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Lackawanna County. About 28 vendors were set up selling their goods on Sunday. They also held a breakfast for those who showed up early enough, which will be a semi-monthly addition to the flea market. Michelle Ferguson […]
