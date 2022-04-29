ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects, but praises legislature for infrastructure investments

By Courtney Ann Jackson
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is giving the green light to major infrastructure investments by the legislature. But he’s putting some projects on the chopping block. In a Thursday press briefing, Reeves was all-in on the way the legislature divvied up most of the federal ARPA...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Gets Bill That Was a Recommendation of Her Child Care Task Force

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican legislators have approved a bill that would let Iowa childcare providers ask parents who get state money to cover childcare fees to add onto that with their own money. Under the bill, parents in Iowa’s childcare assistance program could agree to pay the difference between the state subsidy and what would typically be charged to parents who do not get government assistance for childcare. Senator Mark Lofgren a Republican from Muscatine, says the bill is a recommendation from the governor’s childcare task force, that “allows families to work with childcare providers to negotiate rates.” Democrats like Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights say it makes no sense, since Iowa parents who qualify for childcare assistance live at or near the poverty level and “don’t have an extra dollar, let alone an extra 100 dollars a week per child to make up the difference.” House Republicans passed the bill in early March, and it cleared the Senate Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
WTOK-TV

Bridge replacement work continues in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work on a county bridge should soon finish and reopen a heavily traveled road. Lauderdale County officials say the bridge on Will Garrett Rd. in Toomsuba has been replaced and there are just a few more steps left to complete the project. The road has been closed since February.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi providing digital subscriptions to schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $20 million worth of digital subscriptions are headed to school districts in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Education said the money will enhance digital learning experiences. The subscriptions will be paid for by the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Law. The vote came in just a day before the deadline, which is Tuesday. Joe Norwood and Kyle Rutledge voted for the program, while Jonathan Wells, Wayman Newell and Josh...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS

