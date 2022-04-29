Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects, but praises legislature for infrastructure investments
By Courtney Ann Jackson
WTOK-TV
4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is giving the green light to major infrastructure investments by the legislature. But he’s putting some projects on the chopping block. In a Thursday press briefing, Reeves was all-in on the way the legislature divvied up most of the federal ARPA...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
(Des Moines, IA) — Republican legislators have approved a bill that would let Iowa childcare providers ask parents who get state money to cover childcare fees to add onto that with their own money. Under the bill, parents in Iowa’s childcare assistance program could agree to pay the difference between the state subsidy and what would typically be charged to parents who do not get government assistance for childcare. Senator Mark Lofgren a Republican from Muscatine, says the bill is a recommendation from the governor’s childcare task force, that “allows families to work with childcare providers to negotiate rates.” Democrats like Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights say it makes no sense, since Iowa parents who qualify for childcare assistance live at or near the poverty level and “don’t have an extra dollar, let alone an extra 100 dollars a week per child to make up the difference.” House Republicans passed the bill in early March, and it cleared the Senate Monday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the wake of a mass shooting at the Mudbug Festival Saturday, Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is calling for Hinds County’s judicial system to be fixed or replaced. Late Saturday, six people were shot and one person was killed in a shooting at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work on a county bridge should soon finish and reopen a heavily traveled road. Lauderdale County officials say the bridge on Will Garrett Rd. in Toomsuba has been replaced and there are just a few more steps left to complete the project. The road has been closed since February.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $20 million worth of digital subscriptions are headed to school districts in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Education said the money will enhance digital learning experiences. The subscriptions will be paid for by the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Law. The vote came in just a day before the deadline, which is Tuesday. Joe Norwood and Kyle Rutledge voted for the program, while Jonathan Wells, Wayman Newell and Josh...
Comments / 0