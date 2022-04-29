ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley passes away at the age of 80

By WALA Staff
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime State Representative Steve McMillan of Foley passed away Thursday at the age of 80. He recently announced that he had been diagnosed with three brain...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Man known as the ‘father of the Mississippi Republican Party’ passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man known by many as the father of the Mississippi Republican Party has died. Wirt Yerger Jr. passed away at his home in Jackson. Yerger, was named chairman emeritus of the Mississippi Republican Party in 2009 and was one of Mississippi’s six electors who cast an Electoral College vote during the 2016 election. He voted for Donald Trump.
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Foley, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Law. The vote came in just a day before the deadline, which is Tuesday. Joe Norwood and Kyle Rutledge voted for the program, while Jonathan Wells, Wayman Newell and Josh...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy