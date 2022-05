Q: I thought the playoffs are a time when everyone plays, even if they’re hurt. Given Kyle Lowry’s age and remaining contract, could you see his contract in play in the offseason (along with Duncan Robinson)? – Brian. A: No, because that is why Kyle Lowry only received a three-year contract in the first place, with teams in last summer’s free agency mindful of his age (he turned 36 in March). ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO