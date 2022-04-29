ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 15-percent of carjackers in Chicago have been arrested, study says

By FOX 32 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - City leaders blame the recent surge in carjackings on bored young people looking for trouble, and the Chicago Police Department says...

Comments / 2

Marc Maz21
4d ago

And approximately 1% of them get prosecuted unless they have a Kim Foxx “Get out of Jail Free card”.

Chicago Public Radio

What’s driving Chicago’s carjacking surge? Not the city’s youth, a new study suggests.

A new study from University of Chicago researchers raises questions about what exactly has driven the recent surge in carjackings in the city. Chicago police officials have repeatedly laid the blame at the feet of the city’s young people, saying the violent car thefts are motivated by kids seeking joyrides or looking for a vehicle to use in other crimes.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Oxygen

Chicago Man Claims He Has 'Lawful Justification' For Killing Other Man With Hammer

A lawyer representing a Chicago man accused of murdering another man with a hammer claims his client had “lawful justification” for doing so. The public defender tried to argue with a judge in Cook County on Tuesday that their client Gregory Stamps, 31, should be given a bond because he had “lawful justification” for allegedly beating 42-year-old David Castile to death with a hammer over the weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
WGNtv.com

UPS driver accused of stealing items worth $187K

CHICAGO – A UPS delivery driver faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $187,000 worth of high-end packages and taking them to his South Loop home. During a two-week period in April, Chicago Police say 26 year old Pedro Caudillo stole several Louis Vuitton packages from the distribution center.
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
