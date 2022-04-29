ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can boost your social security by $800 – here’s how to make an easy change to increase your monthly payment

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7v2a_0fNcSzDY00

ONE easy change to your Social Security could boost your monthly payments by $800.

On average, a claimant receives about $1,500 month in Social Security benefits.

This amount does vary depending on a number of factors, including lifetime earnings and the age you begin claiming benefits.

On top of that, inflation has skyrocketed, climbing to 8.5% in March 2022, marking the largest 12-month increase since December 1981.

The higher inflation rate means your money is worth less because it costs more to purchase goods and services.

To offset the cost of inflation, the cost-of-living adjustment is 5.9% in 2022 — the largest COLA in about 40 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw67N_0fNcSzDY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQl6I_0fNcSzDY00

But for some, that still isn't a sufficient amount to cover housing, groceries, gas, and other living expenses.

There are a handful of steps you can take to boost your benefits.

For starters, it's a good idea to delay claiming Social Security benefits for as long as possible, even if you're eligible to receive them.

That's because the longer you wait, up until age 70, the more you'll receive, due to Delayed retirement credits. These credits are a reward given to claimants by Social Security for delaying benefits.

Credits start accumulating the month you hit your full retirement age, which depends upon the year you were born, but is usually around age 66 or 67.

If an average monthly benefit is $1,500, claiming before your full retirement age could reduce your check significantly to about $1,050.

But by waiting to start claiming until age 70, your average monthly benefit could be around $1,888.

By waiting, you could make an extra $800 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fNcSzDY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fNcSzDY00

The COLA is calculated based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

In October 2021, the SSA said it would increase COLA to 5.9 percent, representing the largest increase since the 1980s.

