ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL Draft round 1: Eagles draft Jordan Davis and trade for Titans WR A.J. Brown

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3TQE_0fNcSEAl00

A.J. Brown got the new contract he wanted from a new team when the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in with another first-round trade.

The Eagles acquired Brown from Tennessee after swapping picks with Houston to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Philadelphia gave the Titans the 18th overall selection and a third-rounder (No. 101) for Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.

"A.J. was somebody we spent a lot of time on, had a lot of love for A.J. in that (2019) draft. Really excited to get him," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.

LIVE POLL: What grade would you give Eagles for trading up to draft DT Jordan Davis ?

Brown gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker at receiver, joining 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also have Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick who hasn't lived up to his potential. Brown and Hurts are close friends.

"We're really excited to have him on this team," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He's a strong man, he's quick for a big guy and he catches everything. There is no projection. You've seen him do it in the NFL for three years now."

NFL Network reported the Eagles immediately agreed to give Brown a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. Brown had been very active on social media wanting a new contract, and he was recently caught on video talking with Deebo Samuel, making it clear the Titans weren't going above $20 million a year. Brown was the 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, and he had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since moving to Tennessee in 1997. Brown played a full season only as a rookie.

"It was getting tight," Roseman said about negotiating a contract extension during the draft. "We had a very detailed plan."

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

"You have guys like Hargrave and Fletch, and those are (some) of the best people," Davis said. "Those are guys I watched growing up. So, to be an addition and to help the team, I just want to do anything I can to help."

Meet the Eagles' No. 13 overall pick DT Jordan Davis. Jamie Apody reports for Action News on April 28, 2022.

Davis played four seasons at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs win the national championship last season. He had seven sacks and 91 tackles in 47 games, and also had one rushing TD. Davis is known more for his ability to stop the run than rushing the passer.

"My get-off is getting faster," he said. "I'm getting after the QB, I'm working bags, and I'm just willing to learn. You have great guys in the defensive room that can teach you little tools and can teach you a lot of things. Schematically, we're similar to what we were doing in Georgia. So, it's like going into the same place with the same playbook, it's just different terms. It's definitely going to be a smooth transition. I just have to get in that playbook and learn the nuances of the game."

The Eagles moved up two spots to get Davis, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

"He is unique," Eagles vice president of personnel Andy Weidl said. "There's not a lot of guys who come around with his size, athleticism and explosion, and ability to run."

After entering the night with 10 picks, the Eagles head into the second day with four picks remaining, a second (No. 51), third (No. 83), fifth (No. 154) and seventh (No. 237).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmdLq_0fNcSEAl00

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Titans Players React To The A.J. Brown News

The Tennessee Titans made a blockbuster move on Thursday night, trading star wideout A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-round pick. Brown was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, but the Eagles will reportedly give him a four-year, $100 million extension. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal will include $57 million guaranteed.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Mississippi State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL rumors: Eagles acquire Jalen Hurts’ close friend A.J. Brown from Titans

The Eagles needed to get a top-tier wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith and to give quarterback Jalen Hurts another weapon. The Eagles sent the 18th overall selection and a third-round pick (101st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans for former Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brown will receive a four-year extension for $100 million, with $57 million being guaranteed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Hard for Eagles fans to fault Howie Roseman’s 1st-night haul | Bowen

PHILADELPHIA — If you are an Eagles fan given to wondering how it is that Howie Roseman still has a job, wonder no more. Thursday night, he showed you. The Eagles’ general manager moved up two spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, from 15 to 13, to make sure he got the player he wanted, Georgia’s massive, freakishly athletic defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis arrives as the heir apparent to Fletcher Cox. Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was the Georgia assistant who offered Davis a scholarship four years back. The Eagles feel confident they know what they are getting in Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Draft#American Football#Dt Jordan Davis#Nfl Network
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy