Earlier on Friday, Ubisoft's pirate adventure game Skull and Bones leaked a whopping six minutes of footage, signaling that it might finally be emerging from development hell. The footage has since been taken offline, but now we have an even better indicator that Skull and Bones is nearer on the horizon than you might think, as Kotaku now reports that Ubisoft is targeting a fall 2022 release window. Specifically, reporter Ethan Gach was told by sources at Ubisoft that it could launch as early as September.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO