WVU, KU combine for seven dingers as Mountaineers even series. It was a bad day to be a pitcher in Lawrence, especially if he was wearing the Jayhawk blue. West Virginia and Kansas combined to hit 24 hits in Saturday’s Big 12 clash at Hoglund Ballpark, including seven home runs. The Mountaineers hit four of those homers as they took a 10-7 victory over KU to even the weekend series at a game apiece.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO