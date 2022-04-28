Colorado’s Own OneRepublic Raising Money for Ukraine – Maybe Win a Signed Guitar! // Concert For Ukraine – a Star-Studded Event Raises Money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Photo: Ryan Tedder | From OneRepublic on Facebook: The Ukrainian conflict’s humanitarian crisis has surpassed even the worst-case predicted scenarios. 100% of your donation will help send vital supplies to displaced children and families by supporting @careorg and @rescueorg’s efforts to assist refugees fleeing the war. Donate...coloradomusic.org
