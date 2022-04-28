ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Own OneRepublic Raising Money for Ukraine – Maybe Win a Signed Guitar! // Concert For Ukraine – a Star-Studded Event Raises Money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Ryan Tedder | From OneRepublic on Facebook: The Ukrainian conflict’s humanitarian crisis has surpassed even the worst-case predicted scenarios. 100% of your donation will help send vital supplies to displaced children and families by supporting @careorg and @rescueorg’s efforts to assist refugees fleeing the war. Donate...

coloradomusic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Ukrainian Band Antytila For Remix Of ‘2step’, With New Lyrics Inspired By Hope Despite Conflict

Click here to read the full article. Ukraine are already the firm favourites to take victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in a fortnight’s time with their entry Kalush Orchestra. Now another Ukrainian band are reaching out musically to Western allies, teaming up with Ed Sheeran on a song. Antytila, whose members have been fighting as part of the Ukrainian resistance, are releasing a track with the chart-topping singer. The song, which is released on Monday, is a remix of his 2step, with the Ukrainians contributing a new section, detailing the need to hold on to hope during a time of separation...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Reuters

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for songs like "Say My Name" and "Turbulence", the eight-member boy band has garnered a legion of fans around the world since their 2018 debut.
MUSIC
NME

Dua Lipa calls out “toxic currency” of social media following viral dance video

Dua Lipa has called out the “toxic currency” of social media as she recalled her 2017 viral dance video and the impact responses to it had on her mental well-being. The singer performed her hit single ‘One Kiss’ on stage five years ago, the aftermath of which saw Lipa become a viral sensation, with online critics calling her performance “odd” and “lazy”. Now, she’s sharing that the snarky comments left an impact on her mental health.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy