Colorado’s Own OneRepublic Raising Money for Ukraine – Maybe Win a Signed Guitar! // Concert For Ukraine – a Star-Studded Event Raises Money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Click here to read the full article. Ukraine are already the firm favourites to take victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in a fortnight’s time with their entry Kalush Orchestra. Now another Ukrainian band are reaching out musically to Western allies, teaming up with Ed Sheeran on a song. Antytila, whose members have been fighting as part of the Ukrainian resistance, are releasing a track with the chart-topping singer. The song, which is released on Monday, is a remix of his 2step, with the Ukrainians contributing a new section, detailing the need to hold on to hope during a time of separation...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO