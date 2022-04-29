ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies up; Thai baht, South Korean won lead gains

April 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.670 130.85 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3867 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.539 29.525 -0.05 Korean won 1,269.800 1,272.5 +0.21 Baht 34.340 34.42 +0.23 Peso 52.325 52.37 +0.09 Rupee 76.480 76.48 0.00 Ringgit 4.353 4.36 +0.16 Yuan 6.641 6.6255 -0.23 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.670 115.08 -11.93 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3490 -2.56 Taiwan dlr 29.539 27.676 -6.31 Korean won 1269.800 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.340 33.39 -2.77 Peso 52.325 50.99 -2.55 Rupiah 14495.000 14250 -1.69 Rupee 76.480 74.33 -2.81 Ringgit 4.353 4.1640 -4.34 Yuan 6.641 6.3550 -4.31 (Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters

