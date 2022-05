BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A plan the city of Pascagoula has been discussing for nearly a year was shutdown Thursday -- at least for now -- after a veto from Governor Tate Reeves. ”We’re just confused as to why we were singled out as not meeting the criteria, and all those other projects were allowed to remain funded,” said the city’s mayor, Dr. Jay Willis.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO