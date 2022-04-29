ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclist killed on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive remembered

fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ghost bike was placed near Balbo,...

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

White ghost bike set up for Gerardo Marciales, who was hit, killed by car while on Divvy Bike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A white ghost bike has been set up to memorialize Gerardo Marciales, who lost his life this past winter when the Divvy bike he was riding was hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, Marciales had no interest in owning a car. He loved public transportation and riding his bike. Bike advocates now want a white ghost bike along the Drive in Grant Park downtown to serve as a warning about the dangers of the intersection where he lost his life. Marciales was originally from Venezuela. He...
CHICAGO, IL

