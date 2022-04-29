ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No restrictions for Donovan Mitchell in Game 6

 4 days ago
Brad Townsend: No restrictions for Mitchell, Snyder says. “He’s ready to go.”

Source: Twitter @townbrad

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Donovan Mitchell said “yeah” when asked if he wanted to be in Utah. Asked about discussion around NBA he could ask for a trade, he said in part: “I’ll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”

His full answer: pic.twitter.com/sIURXszDcC2:09 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell pressed again on whether or not he wants to be in Utah.

“My mindset is to win, right now I am not really looking at that.”

Said he’s not thinking about those things right now. Plenty of room for interpretation there.

#TakeNote | @kslsports1:58 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, when asked to put to rest rumors that might ask out of Utah: “My mindset is to win. Right now, I’m not really looking at that. … I’ll think about it in a week. Right now I’m not thinking about that.” – 1:57 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz difficult season:

“I’m not going to put the blame anywhere else, we just didn’t do the job.”

#takenote | @kslsports1:56 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: external or internal, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We didn’t rise to the level of a championship team. And it starts with me” – 1:55 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell: “There was a lot of stuff going on. We just didn’t rise to the occasion. … I’m not gonna put the blame anywhere else. We didn’t do enough. That starts with me.” – 1:55 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I asked Donovan Mitchell, Do you want to be in Utah?

“Yes…this hurts Sarah, I’m not gonna lie. But yeah, I do.” – 1:55 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell:

“I love Quin. I love Quin….I think he’s done a phenomenal job leading us.” – 1:54 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell on Quin Snyder:

“I love Quin, he’s a guy that gave me an opportunity when I first got here.”

#takenote | @kslsports1:54 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on what went wrong: “There were times this season when the ball was rolled out that we didn’t show that we wanted to be a team with championship aspirations.” – 1:53 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, asked if he wants to be in Utah: “Yeah. … This hurts, I’m not gonna lie.” – 1:51 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell said he wants to be in Utah.

“We fell short of our goal.”

#takenote | @kslsports1:51 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, when asked if he expects his partnership with Donovan Mitchell to continue: “When I came here 9 years ago, my goal was to win a championship here. Nothing has changed. But a lot of that is out of my control.” – 1:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jazz bought Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah in 2019 to help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Both Conley and Bogdanovic rushed 3s in final 2 minutes.

Conley had travel in transition after Gobert forced a Doncic miss

Bogdanovic missed a 3 that would have forced Game 7 – 12:31 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I will be surprised if this is anything other than a Donovan Mitchell stepback triple for the win. – 12:24 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Donovan Mitchell pulled a LeBron-to-Gilbert Arenas at the FT line 🫣 – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jason Kidd iced Donovan Mitchell between FTs – 12:18 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jason Kidd did not lose it. He used it.

Strong UIOLI too to ice/split the Donovan Mitchell FTs. – 12:17 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have set themselves up for another double-digit comeback, trailing 53-41 at halftime. You know Bojan Bogdanovic was going to respond to his 0-for-9 in Game 5. He and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-half points. – 11:05 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell up to 13 points on 6/9 shooting. He’s been much more effective finishing tonight. (5/5 around around the basket). Jazz lead 41-36. – 10:58 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

This is the version of Donovan Mitchell I anticipated throughout this series… without a strong, big Dallas rim protector I thought he’d be able to slice and dice the Mavs like this more. He has 13, 6-9 shooting. – 10:57 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell has been significantly more dialed in on defense and looks like he’s feeling it. But it’s the playoffs. As Hassan Whiteside said, “You can sleep tomorrow.” – 10:55 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Finney-Smith complaining to the official during the last possession about Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz probably see that as a win no matter what the circumstances. At least someone is annoyed. – 10:19 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said no restrictions for Donovan Mitchell tonight after early exit from Game 5 with hamstring/quad issues: “He’s ready to go.” – 8:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder says no restriction, minutes or otherwise, on Donovan Mitchell in Game 6 despite his Game 5 injury. – 8:27 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

During the regular season Donovan Mitchell averaged 10.1 potential assists.

During the post season he is averaging 10.4 potential assists – 6:14 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

As expected, Donovan Mitchell has officially been upgraded to available to play in tonight’s Game 6 – 2:40 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell is officially available for the @Utah Jazz tonight in Game 6.

#TakeNote | @kslsports2:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell has been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 6. – 2:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell is officially available tonight for the Utah Jazz in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks – 2:39 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell is officially available to play tonight. – 2:39 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

THREAD: Let’s try a little choose your own adventure this morning.

See if you can guess from the picture below what Donovan Mitchell ended up doing on this play:

A) Shoot

B) Lob over Jalen Brunson to Rudy Gobert

C) Pass to a shooter

D) Turnover pic.twitter.com/Q340BJKDsj10:00 AM

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell is officially AVAILABLE for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Dallas. -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 28, 2022

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell has officially been put on the injury report as probable to play for the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / April 27, 2022

Brad Townsend: Donovan Mitchell says there is some soreness in both of his legs, due to bruises, but he insists “I’m good to go” for Thursday’s Game 6. “I’ll be ready.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 27, 2022

