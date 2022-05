Michael Harris II has reached base safely in each of Double-A Mississippi’s 21 games to start the season, and tonight he was more than comfortable rounding them. The Braves' top prospect slammed two home runs in six trips to the plate in the M-Braves extra-inning, comeback 11-7 win over Montgomery. It was the first multihomer game of Harris’ career and he extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

