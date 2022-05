As the calendar flipped to May, all 30 front offices had some big decisions to make. In response to the shortened spring training and quick ramp-up to a delayed Opening Day following the lockout, MLB opted to expand active rosters from 26 to 28 players through the end of April. So with April now behind us, teams were required to trim a pair of players as rosters returned to the customary 26-man limit.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO