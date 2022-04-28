ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant has Grizzlies on brink of advancing vs. Wolves

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Every superhero needs a foil, with the Memphis Grizzlies' high-flying Ja Morant ready to end the current drama of a first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns. Morant's already lofty star has continued to rise in the Western Conference series, with the second-seeded Grizzlies leading 3-2...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Ja Morant’s gift to Karl-Anthony Towns’ father after Grizzlies eliminate Timberwolves

It looks like the fathers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant had some side bet during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies playoffs series. After the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Tee Morant asked his son to give his jersey for Karl Towns Sr. to wear. The Towns patriarch proceeded with an alternative, though, just holding Morant’s jersey up since he couldn’t wear it–perhaps because it won’t fit him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Timberwolves try to stay alive in playoffs vs. Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — After frittering away a double-digit-point fourth-quarter lead twice in this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by now and be preparing for the second round. The Timberwolves will try to stave off elimination by the Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Syracuse.com

NBA Friday predictions and player props: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies featuring Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We have one great NBA playoff game to look forward to on Friday, and there are plenty of wagering opportunities. The Minnesota Timberwolves...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies rally past Timberwolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied yet again to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 114-106 in Game 6 on Friday night. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another quiet night by star Ja Morant […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Anthony Edwards
FOX Sports

Grizzlies overcome another deficit, close out Wolves in 6

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied yet again to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 114-106 in Game 6 on Friday night. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another quiet night by star...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Wolves
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Loses out on roster spot

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. The lefty reliever will cede his spot on the active roster to catcher Jonah Heim (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta. Allard was largely been limited to low-leverage work out of the bullpen during the first month of the season, making four appearances while giving up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks across seven frames.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Exits with injury

Slater left Saturday's victory over the Giants with a right knee contusion, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Slater started Saturday's game despite running into the wall in Friday's contest, but he was unable to finish the contest. He could return to action Sunday, but the Giants may opt to give him a rest with no game on the schedule the following day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy