Columbus, OH

Saints trade up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick, grab OT Trevor Penning at No. 19

By Nick Shook
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints' affinity for Ohio State products continued on Thursday night at the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans traded with the Washington Commanders to move up to the No. 11 pick and spent it on Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave. Washington received the Saints' No. 16, 98 and 120 picks...

