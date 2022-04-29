ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Big Rig Driver Injured in Exit Crash off 14 Freeway

 4 days ago

Canyon Country, Los Angeles County, CA: A big rig traveling the Southbound 14 Freeway around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 28, exited Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country at a high rate of speed knocking down one lamppost, traffic signs and leaving skid marks before landing on its side and coming to a complete stop.

Oscar Sol / KNN

The driver of the big rig was transported by AMR Ambulance with Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital due to moderate facial injuries.

The truck was transporting sand that was scattered all over the roadway following the collision. CHP, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and LACoFD blocked the on-ramp until the truck was towed away.

California Highway Patrol from Castaic is investigating the incident.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

