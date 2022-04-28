Saints trade up to the No. 11 pick, select Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints traded up to the No. 11 overall pick in a deal with the Washington Commanders, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave. The move cost them the No. 16 pick, as well as third- and fourth-round selections at Nos. 98 and 120.

This is a huge move. It addresses the biggest hole on the roster and brings in a high-end No. 2 wideout to run next to Michael Thomas, who has already taken on a mentorship role with Olave. It’s shaping up to be a fun summer, and the Saints aren’t finished in the draft — they still have another first rounder to work with at No. 19 after an earlier trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on Friday night

This is a developing story…