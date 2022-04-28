Chris Olave drafted by Saints, eager to learn from Michael Thomas

Bang: the New Orleans Saints took action to solve the biggest problem on their roster, moving up a few spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to acquire Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave. And if you’re wondering whether Olave knows Saints superstar wideout Michael Thomas through their careers at Ohio State — yeah, there’s something there.

Olave was asked about his thoughts on playing next to Thomas in New Orleans, and the rookie was all smiles in his response, saying: “He’s one of the best receivers in the league. To go in there and learn from him is going to be huge. We already have a little relationship already.”

Our own Ross Jackson spoke with Olave about that connection with Thomas at the NFL scouting combine earlier this spring, and it sounds like the two former Buckeyes are going to work really well together. Olave led the loaded Buckeyes offense in receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, also pacing the team in touchdown receptions in 2019 and 2021. He started games as a freshman and ended his run at Ohio State as the No. 1 threat in their passing game. So he should enjoy the benefits of Thomas drawing attention away from him.