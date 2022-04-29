ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run: Sheriff’s Department

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UUKb_0fNcI0ga00

A 29-year-old Victorville man died after a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in Adelanto on Wednesday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Pearmain Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release .

Leejon Tolliver, a 34-year-old Adelanto resident, was driving a silver 2014 Dodge Durango when he turned onto Palmdale Road in front of the motorcyclist, who has not been identified but who was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob, authorities said.

After the collision, the motorcyclist “was transported to Victor Valley Hospital and was pronounced deceased at 8:55 p.m. due to injuries sustained from the collision,” the release said.

Tolliver fled the scene after the crash, police said, but he was taken into custody a little over half an hour after the crash, jail records show.

He is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail on the hit-and-run charge, and jail records show his bail is an additional $50,000 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and child abuse.

In this hit-and-run, however, “alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision,” the release said.

Tolliver was due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday for the DUI and child abuse case, and he is expected to appear again on Friday for the hit-and-run case, jail records show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Department#Dodge#Victor Valley Hospital
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

2 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Badlands crash: CHP

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt. The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy