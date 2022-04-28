Saints stay put at No. 19, draft left tackle Trevor Penning

There’s the other shoe dropping: the New Orleans Saints held onto their second pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 19, having previously traded up from No. 16 to No. 11 for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, and spent that selection on Northern Iowa left tackle Trevor Penning.

That’s a great value pick; Penning plays with a mean streak, and while he has a lot to clean up in his technique (especially in learning how to avoid penalties) he could step into the offense and start right away. But look for a true training camp competition between Penning and James Hurst, who led the team in snaps played at left tackle last season. There’s your Terron Armstead replacement plan.

This is a developing story…