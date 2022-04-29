ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark man dies after weekend crash involving a train

By Sean Greene
WDEL 1150AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old Newark man has died from injuries suffered when a car he was driving got stuck and was hit by a train. Newark Police said Luigi Oronzio was...

www.wdel.com

CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

