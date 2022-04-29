ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

An Ohio school board member is facing calls for her resignation after she accidentally posted a link to a porn while advocating for abstinence

By Lauren Frias
 4 days ago
An empty classroom. Stella via Getty Images
  • An Ohio school board member is facing calls to resign after accidentally posted a link to a porn site on a public Facebook page.
  • Member Darbi Boddy mistyped a link while advocating against sex education sources in Ohio schools.
  • The Lakota School Board voted Wednesday to censure Boddy and called for her resignation.

