ST. LOUIS — If you're betting on the Blues to win it all this playoff season, Vegas doesn't seem to agree with you. Ahead of the Blues' first game against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the postseason on Monday, St. Louis has the 12th-longest odds out of 16 playoff teams to end up hoisting the Stanley Cup, according to most major sportsbooks.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO