Los Angeles, CA

Pete Davidson crashes Blac Chyna v. Kardashians closing arguments; deliberations set to begin Friday

By Erin Snodgrass,Azmi Haroun,Laura Italiano
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

  • Pete Davidson crashed closing arguments Thursday in Blac Chyna v. The Kardashians.
  • The "SNL" star arrived late and was seen kissing Kim Kardashian outside the LA courtroom.
  • Deliberations are set to begin Friday in Chyna's $100 million claim against the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson crashed closing arguments in Blac Chyna's defamation case against the family on Thursday — turning heads with an entrance during the family lawyer's arguments.

The lovebirds were then seen hugging and kissing outside the courtroom in the hallway, according to Rolling Stone.

Jury deliberations in Chyna's lawsuit — which seeks $100 million in damages from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — are set to kick off on Friday.

Chyna alleges the family joined forces in 2017 to get the E! Network to cancel her spinoff show with Rob Kardashian, "Rob & Chyna."

During his closing argument, Kardashian-Jenner's attorney Michael G. Rhodes focused on Chyna's own admission that she hasn't paid taxes since 2018 and does not have a bank account, claiming, "She's hiding her income!"

In testimony last week, Chyna had been vague about her income from personal appearances and her work posing nude for the OnlyFans website — saying only that she believed she's made more than a million dollars.

"That's not right to come into court and ask a jury to give her millions of dollars in income that she's hiding," Rhodes said.

Rhodes reminded jurors that three network executives testified in the trial that there could be no season two of "Rob & Chyna" because the real-life couple had split with so much violence and acrimony, they could barely stand to be in the same room.

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality-television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, on April 19, 2022.

Associated Press

The Kardashian attorney also reminded jurors that Walter Mosley — Chyna's former attorney, called as a witness on her behalf — also testified that the show's second season had never been officially picked up by the network.

"The central theory of her case is my defendants killed the show," he said of the four Kardashian-Jenner women, who were all present in the audience.

"Don't believe it! Don't buy it! It's not true!" Rhodes told jurors in arguments that lasted just over an hour. "It was never her show. She thinks this show's about her and only her."

'Use your common sense,' Blac Chyna's lawyer told the jury

During her own closing arguments, Blac Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, posted a graphic on court monitors that read in large block letters: "USE YOUR COMMON SENSE."

Ciani, who addressed the court first, argued for close to an hour and a half.

She said to the jurors that common sense dictates that the Kardashian-Jenner family's claims to studio bigs that Chyna tried to kill Rob Kardashian — during a pivotal fight in December 2016 — are not true.

"If [Rob] truly believed Chyna had tried to murder him, would he have left his daughter in the house? Use your common sense," Ciani asked jurors.

Ciani emphasized Rob Kardashian's testimony from Wednesday , when he admitted that he didn't have any visible marks on his face, despite having claimed he was hit by Chyna with a six-foot metal pole.

Chyna's attorney alleged that the family had aligned their testimonies to match Rob Kardashian's, even though Kris Jenner's partner, Corey Gamble, also a witness that day, offered damning testimony that implicated Chyna as well .

Ciani also said that Chyna respected the family's matriarch and "believed Kris Jenner was going to be her mother-in-law."

Kris Jenner, left, and Blac Chyna.

Richard Shotwell/AP; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Her closing drew heavily from explosive texts and emails sent by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to producers and network executives, in which they expressed opposition to Rob and Chyna's relationship, and in some messages, the continuation of their show.

The attorney also brought up an email sent by a former E! executive, Jeff Olde, who told colleagues in reference to the "Rob & Chyna" show that "if the show does not go forward, it's the family's decision, not the network's."

Chyna's attorney said that her client wasn't aware of the Kardashian-Jenners pleas and conversations with the network and Bunim Murray, "KUWTK" and "Rob & Chyna's" production company, and had claimed throughout the trial that Chyna never signed an amended E! contract with a $100,000 kill fee.

"There was a show! There was filming! There was a budget! Anything else is gaslighting," Ciani said, adding that her kids taught her that word.

On Wednesday, Walter Mosley, Chyna's ex-attorney and an executive producer on Chyna's show, admitted on the stand that although he believed her and Rob's show was moving forward to season two, he never received a written production notice that the network was contractually obligated to send to greenlight production.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna attend the Sky Beach Club on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Gregory Alarcon did not grant Chyna an opportunity to give her testimony again, after Ciani filed a motion arguing that Chyna had been too distraught to testify last Thursday because Rhodes handed her a binder full of her own nude photos .

The graphic photos were the same that her one-time fiance, Rob Kardashian, had posted on his social media in 2017 , after their relationship — and their reality show — ended.

During Rhodes' closing, he urged jurors to remember that it's not a group trial, and that defamation and interference claims had to be proved for all defendants.

Rhodes also focused heavily on the December 2016 domestic dispute that had been a large part of testimony over the nearly two-week trial, asking jurors to put themselves in Kylie's home where Rob and Chyna lived at the time and to imagine Chyna holding a gun.

"She's so angry that she destroys a gingerbread house. Who does that?" Rhodes said, referring to a claim that Chyna smashed a gingerbread house during the dispute. "Why would you attack a gingerbread house? What does it represent?"

Ten minutes into Rhodes' hour-long argument, Davidson entered the courtroom and in the back row in an aisle, near the Kardashians' security detail.

After Rhodes closed, Kris and Kylie got up and left the room separately from Kim and Khloé. On the way out, Kris saw Davidson and hugged him, and Kim and Pete embraced and kissed in the hallway.

Jury deliberations begin on Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

