Sheriff: Woman Found Dead, Man Arrested Near Brainerd

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato-area man was last reported in critical condition after being stabbed by his son yesterday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in a suburban area just west of Mankato after a man called 911 and reported that his adult son was armed with a knife. A news release also indicates the man reported that his son had assaulted him in the past and the dispatcher on the call was able to hear what appeared to be the sounds of a struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were headed to the scene.

MANKATO, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO