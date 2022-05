SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is once again proud to partner with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank to help kids and families in need with the summer food drive. The Food Bank is seeing sustained demand for food assistance due to the lasting impacts of the pandemic and inflation at a 41-year high. Many families served by the food bank acquired high household debt over the course of the pandemic to make ends meet. Coupled with this high household debt, families are struggling with the skyrocketing costs of gas, rent, food and utilities due to soaring inflation making it hard for families to get back on their feet.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO