The NASCAR All-Star race will return to Texas Motor Speedway next month for the second straight year, but now with head-to-head knockout qualifying added to the event. Instead of six rounds like in years past, NASCAR will split the 125-lap main event into four rounds, Fox News Fox News reports. The first three rounds will feature 25 laps each, while the fourth will include 50 laps with a winner-take-all $1 million prize on the line.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO