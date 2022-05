The 2021-22 season for the New Orleans Pelicans concluded in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, losing to the top seed in the Western Conference four games to two. Despite tying up the series at two games apiece and Phoenix Suns’ guard Devin Booker going down with an injury, the Pelicans could not take advantage and lost in six games.

