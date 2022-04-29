ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Sheriff's office recognizes employees of the year

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Some of the top awards at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office recently went to people who work in schools, investigations and the kitchen.

FCSO, in an awards ceremony April 21, recognized more than 40 employees for their work in 2021, the agency said in a news release. The four highest awards went to the deputy, correctional officer and two civilians of the year.

Sgt. Kevin Britt was named Law Enforcement Bureau Deputy Sheriff of the Year. He is the only sergeant in the School Resource Officer unit, where he supervises 15 SROs. He provides SRO coverage to the Rock Creek School in Walkersville.

The FCSO release said he “exemplifies the goals of the SRO program by fostering a working relationship between law enforcement and students and staff with Frederick County Public Schools through positive interactions and alternative youth activities that seek to reduce crime.”

Cpl. Vanessa Cronise received the Corrections Bureau Correctional Officer of the Year award. She is a background investigator.

Cronise’s duties include coordinating new hire testing dates, proctoring written tests, implementing policy changes for backgrounds, fingerprinting officers and updating the human resources system. She also took over a vacant personal assistant position, the release said.

Hannah Hart was named the Law Enforcement Bureau Civilian of the Year. She is the criminal investigations section coordinator responsible for supporting operations including the sex offender registry, fugitive and gang units.

She oversees the tip line, email and phone systems and is the backup administrative coordinator for the Pawn Unit. The Pawn Unit works with pawn shops to retrieve stolen items.

Tyra White was recognized as the Corrections Bureau Civilian of the Year. White had to overcome challenges running the kitchen at the Adult Detention Center during the pandemic, FCSO said in the release. “When faced with staff shortages, inconsistent inmate labor, and menu adjustments, she made sure the inmates never missed a meal,” the release said. White was recently promoted to dietary manager.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins expressed pride for the staff in the news release.

“These deputies, correctional officers, and civilian staff members have gone above and beyond and today was an opportunity to highlight their accomplishments from 2021. Within this Sheriff’s Office, exceptionalism has become the norm,” Jenkins said in the release.

