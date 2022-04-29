ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gets a November 2023 release date... though no cast has been announced

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lionsgate is returning to the dystopian world of Panem, issuing a release date for The Hunger Games prequel A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The studios revealed during their Thursday CinemaCon presentation that the prequel will be released on November 17, 2023, via Deadline.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the final three Hunger Games movies, will return to direct, though no cast members have been attached yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsvS7_0fNcDSbi00
Prequel: Lionsgate is returning to the dystopian world of Panem, issuing a release date for The Hunger Games prequel A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jkvX_0fNcDSbi00
Prequel: The studios revealed during their Thursday CinemaCon presentation that the prequel will be released on November 17, 2023, via Deadline 

The movie will be adapted from the 2020 novel by The Hunger Games creator Suzanne Collins, set decades before the original novels and movies.

The story follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, several years before he became the ruler of Panem, who was played by Donald Sutherland in the movie trilogy.

He becomes elated when he's tasked with mentoring the young tribute before the upcoming 10th Hunger Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx2QN_0fNcDSbi00
Movie: The movie will be adapted from the 2020 novel by The Hunger Games creator Suzanne Collins, set decades before the original novels and movies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYhya_0fNcDSbi00
Old Snow: The story follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, several years before he became the ruler of Panem, who was played by Donald Sutherland in the movie trilogy

His family has fallen on hard times, and he sees this opportunity to mentor a tribute as a chance to change his family's fortunes.

His hopes and dreams are dashed, though, as he's selected to mentor from Lucy Gray Baird, from the impoverished District 12.

Michael Arndt (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) is writing the screenplay adaptation with Michael Lesslie, based on Collins' best-selling novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L3Tc_0fNcDSbi00
Novel: Michael Arndt (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) is writing the screenplay adaptation with Michael Lesslie, based on Collins' best-selling novel

Nina Jacobson, who produced all of The Hunger Games movies, will return to produce through her Color Force production company.

Author Collins will serve as an executive producer on the movie, along with Tim Palen

The original Hunger Games novel trilogy spawned four hit movies, 2012's The Hunger Games, 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FN9Wf_0fNcDSbi00
Original trilogy: The original Hunger Games novel trilogy spawned four hit movies, 2012's The Hunger Games, 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The movies collectively grossed a whopping $3 billion at the box office, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark.

The films also starred Liam Hemsworth as Gale, Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman, Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket and Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy.

Lionsgate has not yet indicated when production may start on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udt7S_0fNcDSbi00
Katniss and Peeta: The movies collectively grossed a whopping $3 billion at the box office, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark

