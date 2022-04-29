ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police license plate reader under question in traffic stop before Patrick Lyoya killing

By Michael Krafcik
WWMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lyoya family's attorney is questioning whether Grand Rapids Police were right to pull Patrick Lyoya over the morning he was shot and killed. Lyoya's car is seen for 12 seconds on Officer Christopher Schurr's dash camera video before he was pulled over April...

