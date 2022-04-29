High school teacher in Auburn placed on administrative after anonymous tip

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Encina Preparatory High School student was hurt in a fight involving another student on Monday morning, officials say. The San Juan Unified School District says the incident happened on the blacktop during first period PE, near the rear of the Encina High campus, and involved two female students. School staff and law enforcement responded and found one student hurt. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the students got into a fight and one stabbed the other superficially with a small knife. Watch the school administration’s statement on the incident, below. Deputies say the victim of the stabbing, a 9th grader, was taken to the hospital and will need stitches. The other student, an 11th grader, was arrested. Exactly what led up to the fight is also not clear. It’s also not clear if the girls were in the PE classes. A precautionary shelter-in-place was in effect for both Encina and Katherine Johnson Middle School. Families were urged to not go to either school for the time being. The district announced later Monday morning that the precautionary shelter-in-place had been lifted, with school going to continue on a normal schedule.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO