Auburn, CA

High school teacher in Auburn placed on administrative after anonymous tip

 4 days ago
AUBURN, Calif. — A high school teacher was placed on administrative leave in Auburn following an anonymous tip. The tip was received by Placer High School regarding one of their teachers, and it sparked...

Turlock High School's production of 'Be More Chill' back on

TURLOCK, Calif. — A controversial musical is back on after it was abruptly shut down earlier this year. Turlock High School announced on its Facebook page its spring musical "Be More Chill" is returning in mid-May for a weekend of shows "following behind-the-scenes discussions and additional preparation." The musical was originally shut down by the school's director and site administrator after one performance for its mature content.
TURLOCK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Student says Benicia's 'La Migra' tradition involves racism and assault, some teens call it a game

BENICIA, Calif. - A game is at the center of controversy in Benicia. It’s called "La Migra" and some students say it led to them being harassed and injured. La Migra is the slang term for "ICE" - Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The older teens pretend to be the ICE agents and go around town trying to catch the younger students and freshmen who pretend to be immigrants trying to run.
BENICIA, CA
Auburn, CA
California Education
Roseville High School student arrested, allegedly had gun

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville High School (RHS) student has been arrested on suspicion of having a gun. According to a statement from the Roseville Joint Union High School District, the Roseville Police Department notified the school that an RHS student was suspected of stealing a gun on Tuesday night. The school was placed on lockdown.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Deputies: Encina High Student Arrested After Stabbing Other Student During Fight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Encina Preparatory High School student was hurt in a fight involving another student on Monday morning, officials say. The San Juan Unified School District says the incident happened on the blacktop during first period PE, near the rear of the Encina High campus, and involved two female students. School staff and law enforcement responded and found one student hurt. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the students got into a fight and one stabbed the other superficially with a small knife. Watch the school administration’s statement on the incident, below. Deputies say the victim of the stabbing, a 9th grader, was taken to the hospital and will need stitches. The other student, an 11th grader, was arrested. Exactly what led up to the fight is also not clear. It’s also not clear if the girls were in the PE classes. A precautionary shelter-in-place was in effect for both Encina and Katherine Johnson Middle School. Families were urged to not go to either school for the time being. The district announced later Monday morning that the precautionary shelter-in-place had been lifted, with school going to continue on a normal schedule.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Kit Carson teacher recorded using racial slurs in classroom resigns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento middle school teacher who was being investigated for using racist language in the classroom has resigned, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) announced Monday. The resignation was effective April 30. In June 2021, a teacher at Kit Carson International Academy was recorded using...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
