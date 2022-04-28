ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Seahawks players, fans react to Charles Cross pick

The Seattle Seahawks, with their highest pick in over a decade have selected left tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State at No. 9 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

For years now, the biggest knock against the Seahawks has been their chronically underperforming offensive line. Taking the advantage of owning a Top-10 selection in the draft, Seatle has addressed one of its biggest needs in a major way.

This team has had a recent history of questionable first-round draft selections, but with Charles Cross the reaction has been largely positive, especially among the players.

