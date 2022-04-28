ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

2022 NFL draft: Scouting report for Seahawks top pick OT Charles Cross

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks likely picked up a franchise tackle on Thursday night when they selected Charles Cross out of Mississippi State at No. 9 overall. The selection makes sense, especially considering the fact that starting tackle Duane Brown remains unsigned.

Cross (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) is widely viewed as one of the most pro-ready offensive line prospects in this year’s draft class – something the Seahawks desperately need.

Here’s a bit from the scouting report on Cross by Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller.

Cross excels in the most important area for a left tackle, pass protection. He has top-notch balance, strength, and enough athleticism to handle anything a pass rusher can throw at him. Cross uses these tools to mirror opponents consistently, bending and flexing to match the defender’s base and controlling the leverage through the play.

Cross has an excellent physical build, as well, with long arms and an ideal frame for the position. He uses his long arms to latch onto opponents as opposed to just wildly punching, extending and locking down any sort of push the defender hopes to get. Once he has his hands latched on, he uses his great knee bend to maximize his own leverage and sustain in a stalled position. His above-average speed and length allow him to recover from any slip-ups, smoothly gliding back and clamping down on his defender once again.

Cross is a little less refined as a run blocker, but once he finds his spot, he explodes into the run fit and punches the defender’s chest before locking them down and powering through the run. He is a true finisher once he has his hands on the defender in the run game, as his feet follow through and allow for the extra thrust needed to get his runner into the next level.

Washington Football
